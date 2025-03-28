Japan Post Holdings CEO Masuda to Quit

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, March 28 (Jiji Press)--Japan Post Holdings Co. said Friday that Hiroya Masuda will step down as president and CEO in June, after five years in the posts.

Masuda, 73, will be replaced by Kazuyuki Negishi, 54, senior executive officer at Japan Post Co., a unit of Japan Post Holdings.

Negishi will be the first official at the former posts ministry, now part of the internal affairs ministry, to take the helm of Japan Post Holdings since the privatization of the country's postal services in 2007.

Masuda served as Iwate governor and internal affairs minister and led the postal privatization committee before becoming president and CEO of Japan Post Holdings in January 2020. He led efforts to rebuild the Japan Post group following a scandal over its inappropriate insurance sales.

At Japan Post Co., Senior Executive Officer Shinya Koike, 56, will replace Tetsuya Senda, 64, as president and CEO in June.

