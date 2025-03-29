Ishiba Attends Japan-U.S. Joint Memorial Service on Iwo Jima

Newsfrom Japan

Ioto, March 29 (Jiji Press)--Japanese Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba on Saturday attended a Japan-U.S. joint memorial service on Ioto, widely known as Iwo Jima, to honor troops who died in fierce battle on the Pacific island 80 years ago.

Ishiba became the first sitting Japanese prime minister to participate in the joint ceremony for the Japanese and U.S. troops killed in the Battle on Iwo Jima, which took place in the late phase of the Pacific War, part of World War II.

"We must never forget that the peace and prosperity we enjoy (today) were built on the precious sacrifices of the war dead and the tireless efforts of people over the 80 years since the end of World War II," the prime minister said.

"The Japan-U.S. alliance has become stronger than ever before and has become the cornerstone of peace and prosperity in the Indo-Pacific region," he continued, expressing his determination to further strengthen cooperation with Washington.

The memorial service was co-hosted by private organizations from both Japan and the United States as an opportunity to reconfirm the two countries' postwar reconciliation and pray for their friendship.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]