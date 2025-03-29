Secondhand Smoke More Than Doubles Placental Abruption Risk: Study

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, March 29 (Jiji Press)--Exposure to secondhand smoke during pregnancy increases by about 2.3 times the risk of placental abruption, a condition in which part of the placenta separates from the uterine wall before childbirth, according to a study conducted by a team from Japan's Tohoku University.

The risk was found to grow by around 2.2 times for maternal smokers, the team said. In both cases, the risk increased with the frequency of smoking or exposure.

Placental abruption is said to occur in 0.4 pct to 1.0 pct of pregnant women, and can fatally affect the health of the mother and the fetus. Other factors believed to cause placental abruption include maternal hypertensive disorder, high maternal age and abdominal impact, but the exact causal link is unknown.

The research group, led by Hirotaka Hamada, a lecturer at Tohoku University Hospital, analyzed data from a nationwide survey on children's health and their environments to study the relationship between placental abruption and both smoking and secondhand smoke in about 82,000 pregnant women.

It found that pregnant women exposed to secondhand smoke for four to seven days a week and at least an hour a day had 2.34 times the risk of suffering placental abruption compared with those who were not. The risk was 2.21 times higher among pregnant women who smoked at least 11 cigarettes per day compared with nonsmokers.

