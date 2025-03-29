Imperial Palace Street Opened to Public for Spring Season

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, March 29 (Jiji Press)--Inui Street at the Imperial Palace in Tokyo was opened to the public Saturday for this year's spring season.

The street is opened to the public twice a year, to coincide with the spring cherry blossom season and the autumn foliage season. The practice began in 2014 to celebrate the 80th birthday in 2013 of then Japanese Emperor Akihito, father of current Emperor Naruhito and now holding the title of Emperor Emeritus.

Some 100 cherry trees including the Somei-Yoshino and Satozakura species line the street, which visitors can enter through the Sakashita gate and exit through the Inui gate about 750 meters away.

The Imperial Household Agency is calling on people feeling unwell to refrain from visiting, and urging visitors to pass through the street without stopping for a long time. Inui Street is open between 9 a.m. and 3:30 p.m. each day until April 6.

