U.S. NHTSA Opens Full Probe Involving 2.2 M. Honda Vehicles

New York, March 28 (Jiji Press)--The U.S. National Highway Traffic Safety Administration said Friday that it has launched a full-scale probe regarding engine issues involving some 2.2 million Honda Motor Co. vehicles sold in the United States.

The investigation covers six models of the Japanese automaker, including the Pilot SUV of the 2016-2025 model years and the Odyssey minivan of the 2018-2025 model years, and may lead to a recall for free repairs.

NHTSA opened a preliminary probe into the matter in 2022, after it received reports that the vehicles' engines did not restart automatically after a stop at a traffic light and other settings. The agency continued to receive similar complaints despite Honda taking measures to remedy the issue.

NHTSA said it has received four reports of collisions and fires, and two reports of accidents resulting in injuries, all believed to have stemmed from the issue.

