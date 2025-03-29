2 Japanese Injured in Myanmar Earthquake

Newsfrom Japan

Bangkok, March 29 (Jiji Press)--Two Japanese residents of the Myanmar city of Mandalay were injured in a massive earthquake that struck the Southeast Asian country Friday, and received treatment at a local hospital, according to the Japanese embassy in Myanmar.

Their injuries are believed to be mild. Mandalay is the second-biggest city in Myanmar.

Myanmar's military junta said Saturday that the nationwide death toll from the temblor reached 1,002. The entire scale of the damage is unknown as rescue efforts are failing to make progress in some regions due to the effects of the conflict between the junta, which took control of the government in a coup, and resistance forces.

China dispatched aid personnel to Myanmar the same day. The United States, Russia and India have also declared support for the country.

At least about 1,500 residential buildings, some 1,000 religious facilities and roughly 60 schools have collapsed in Mandalay, near the quake's epicenter, and surrounding areas.

