ASDF's Blue Impulse Aerobatics Team to Perform for Osaka Expo

Newsfrom Japan

Higashimatsushima, Miyagi Pref., March 31 (Jiji Press)--The Air Self-Defense Force's Blue Impulse aerobatics team will make a performance flight for the World Exposition in the western Japan city of Osaka on its opening day of April 13.

"This is a crucial opportunity to show our performance to people around the world," Lt. Col. Suguru Ejiri, who leads the flying team, told Jiji Press. "We want to make this flight something in which people can feel the themes of the Expo."

Blue Impulse flew for the 1970 World Expo in Osaka Prefecture as well, drawing "EXPO 70" in the sky.

The team, based in the city of Higashimatsushima, Miyagi Prefecture, northwestern Japan, will fly above the prefecture for the first time in 35 years, since the International Garden and Greenery Exposition in 1990. For the opening ceremony of that event, Blue Impulse drew an enormous flower with contrails.

Regarding the upcoming Osaka Expo performance, Ejiri declined to disclose details but said, "We want to make this flight based on the Expo themes of lives, the future and connecting the world."

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]