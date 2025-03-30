Japanese Adult in Myanmar Unaccounted for after Quake

Newsfrom Japan

Bangkok, March 30 (Jiji Press)--A Japanese adult living in Mandalay, central Myanmar, which was hit hard by a powerful earthquake Friday, has been unaccounted for, officials of Japan's Foreign Ministry said Sunday.

The Japanese national may have been caught in the temblor as the building the person lived in collapsed due to the quake. Mandalay is the second-biggest city in Myanmar.

The Japanese Embassy in Myanmar has asked authorities in the Southeast Asian nation to search for the missing individual.

Wide areas in Myanmar were damaged by the earthquake. Myanmar's junta said that 1,644 people have been confirmed dead while 3,408 others suffered injuries.

The death toll is expected to rise further as many people remain missing.

