Interparty Talks Sought over Corporate Donation Rules

Tokyo, March 30 (Jiji Press)--Japan's ruling bloc and the Democratic Party for the People in a television program Sunday called on the main opposition Constitutional Democratic Party of Japan and others to hold talks with them on a review regarding political donations from companies and other organizations.

Officials of the ruling Liberal Democratic Party, its coalition partner, Komeito, and the DPFP, an opposition party, sought such talks separate from related parliamentary debates, with an aim to reach a conclusion in April or later.

The ruling and opposition sides have agreed to reach a decision by the end of March on a possible review of rules concerning donations from companies and other organizations, but meeting the deadline is now very difficult.

Two related bills have been submitted to the Diet, Japan's parliament.

One of them, submitted by the LDP, seeks to continue allowing donations from companies and other organizations while boosting transparency. The other bill, drawn up by the CDP and other opposition parties, demands a ban on such donations in principle.

