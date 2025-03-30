Cherry Blossoms Come into Full Bloom in Tokyo

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, March 30 (Jiji Press)--The sample cherry tree monitored in Tokyo by the Japan Meteorological Agency came into full bloom Sunday, the agency said.

The full bloom of the Somei-Yoshino tree at Yasukuni Shrine in the Japanese capital's Chiyoda Ward came five days earlier than last year and one day earlier than usual years.

The agency judges that a monitored cherry tree has reached full bloom when about 80 pct or more of its buds are open.

On Sunday, monitored sample cherry trees reached full bloom also in the cities of Wakayama and Matsuyama, both western Japan.

