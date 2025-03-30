Japanese Adult in Myanmar Unaccounted for after Quake

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, March 30 (Jiji Press)--A Japanese adult living in a building that collapsed in Mandalay, central Myanmar, has been unaccounted for, Japan's Foreign Ministry said Sunday.

Mandalay, the second-biggest city in Myanmar, was hit by a powerful earthquake Friday.

The Japanese Embassy in Myanmar has asked the government of the Southeast Asian nation to search for the missing Japanese national, who may have been caught in the earthquake.

