Japan, China, S. Korea Agree to Promote Free Trade

Seoul, March 30 (Jiji Press)--The economy and trade ministers from Japan, China and South Korea on Sunday confirmed the three countries' intentions to promote free trade.

In a joint statement adopted at their meeting in Seoul, the ministers said, "We support the rules-based, open, inclusive, transparent and nondiscriminatory multilateral trading system with the World Trade Organization at its core."

"We will continue to work to ensure a global level playing field to foster a free, open, fair, nondiscriminatory, transparent, inclusive and predictable trade and investment environment," they added.

The economy and trade ministers meeting among the three East Asian nations, the first in about five and a half years, came amid growing uncertainties over the global economy due to the high tariff policy of the administration of U.S. President Donald Trump.

The meeting was participated by Japanese Minister of Economy, Trade and Industry Yoji Muto, Chinese Commerce Minister Wang Wentao and South Korean Minister of Trade, Industry and Energy Ahn Duk geun.

