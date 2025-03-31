Half of Needy Households in Japan Unable to Buy Diapers

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, March 31 (Jiji Press)--As many as 49.2 pct of needy households with infants have experienced an inability to buy disposable diapers due to economic reasons, according to a survey by international nongovernmental organization Save the Children Japan.

An inability to buy baby formula has been experienced by 39.6 pct.

According to the survey, conducted online between June and August last year, 74.6 pct of respondents said they changed diapers less often when they couldn’t buy diapers, while an inability to buy powdered milk led 41.1 pct to feed babies with diluted formula and 27.9 pct to use less of it.

When asked for one or more opinions on welfare benefits for households in need, 12.5 pct said they wanted to use the system but it was difficult to use, while the same percentage said they couldn’t figure out how to use the system.

“When you consider how infants’ hygiene and health could be affected, it’s necessary to take measures urgently, including handing out disposable diapers and other goods and strengthening the consultation system,” an official of the group said.

