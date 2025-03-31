Forest Fire in Japan's Imabari Declared Contained

Newsfrom Japan

Imabari, Ehime Pref., March 31 (Jiji Press)--The forest fire that had ravaged parts of Imabari, a city in Ehime Prefecture, western Japan, has been contained, Mayor Shigeki Tokunaga said Monday.

The city government lifted its remaining evacuation order for 611 people in 333 households.

"I received a report from the city's fire chief that there is no longer a risk of the fire spreading," Tokunaga said at a press conference.

The fire broke out in the mountains of the Nagasawa district at around 4 p.m. on March 23, leading to evacuation orders being issued for up to around 7,500 people in some 3,800 households at one point. It consumed a total of 442 hectares in Imabari and the neighboring city of Saijo.

A total of 22 buildings were burned, with strong winds carrying flames to residential buildings and warehouses far from mountain forests. Two volunteer firefighters were injured while working to put out the fire.

