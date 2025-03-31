Nankai Trough Earthquake Could Kill 298,000 People in Japan: Govt

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, March 31 (Jiji Press)--Up to 298,000 people are expected to be killed in Japan due mainly to a tsunami and building collapses if an earthquake of around magnitude 9 occurs in the Nankai Trough off the country's Pacific coast, the Japanese government said Monday in a report compiled by an experts' panel.

In the government's previous projection in 2012-2013, the death toll from the potential Nankai Trough earthquake was estimated at some 323,000.

The latest projection reflects an increase in the number of antiseismic buildings and the development of tsunami evacuation facilities. Meanwhile, the latest terrain and ground data indicated that flooded areas would expand.

The Nankai Trough earthquake is projected to cause economic damage worth 292.2 trillion yen, rising from 237.2 trillion yen from the previous estimate due to higher prices.

If the earthquake occurs, a tremblor measuring 7, the highest level on Japan's seismic intensity scale, is forecast to be recorded in a total of 149 municipalities in 10 of the country's 47 prefectures, according to the latest estimate.

