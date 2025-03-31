Diet Panel Forgoes Mon. Vote on Political Donation Bills

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, March 31 (Jiji Press)--The Special Committee on Political Reform of the House of Representatives, the lower chamber of the Diet, decided at a board meeting Monday not to hold a vote the same day on bills regarding political donations from companies and other organizations.

The Liberal Democratic Party-Komeito ruling coalition and the Democratic Party for the People sought to hold a committee vote on Monday, the last day of March, citing a ruling-opposition agreement to reach a conclusion on the issue by the end of March.

However, the main opposition Constitutional Democratic Party of Japan opposed the vote, arguing that the committee should wait until Komeito and the DPFP submit their bill.

The LDP has already submitted a bill that would continue to allow political donations from companies and other organizations, while opposition parties including the CDP have introduced a bill that would ban such donations in principle.

