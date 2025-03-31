Japan FY 2025 Budget Enacted Just in Time

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, March 31 (Jiji Press)--Japan's House of Representatives, the lower chamber of the Diet, approved a modified budget bill for fiscal 2025 on Monday, after the House of Councillors, the upper chamber, passed it earlier in the day.

The budget, which calls for record general-account spending of 115,197.8 billion yen, was thus enacted in time for the start of the next fiscal year on Tuesday.

It was the first time under the country's current Constitution for a government budget to be enacted after being modified in the Upper House.

The planned spending amount was reduced by 343.7 billion yen from the original bill submitted by the government late last year.

"The government and the Diet fully played their roles," Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba told reporters after the enactment, regarding the amendments made to the budget in both chambers.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]