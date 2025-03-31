Comedy Duo Downtown Withdraws from Osaka Expo Ambassador Post

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, March 31 (Jiji Press)--The Japan Association for the 2025 World Exposition said Monday that popular comedy duo Downtown has withdrawn from the ambassador post for the event, which is slated to be held from mid-April in the western Japan city of Osaka.

The withdrawal, effective the same day, came as the association accepted the request of Yoshimoto Kogyo, the talent agency that manages the duo.

The role of the Expo ambassadors is to promote the event's attractions.

Downtown's Hitoshi Matsumoto has been on hiatus since January last year, following a scandal involving women reported by the Shukan Bunshun weekly magazine.

His partner, Masatoshi Hamada, has been resting since March 10 due to poor health.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]