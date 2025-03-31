Fuji Media Committee Recognizes Sexual Assault by Nakai

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, March 31 (Jiji Press)--A third-party committee set up by Fuji Media Holdings Inc., the parent of scandal-embattled Fuji Television Network Inc., said Monday that former TV star Masahiro Nakai was involved in a sexual assault against a woman.

In a report released on the day, the committee also said that the sexual violence is considered to have happened as “an extension” of Fuji TV’s business operations.

The committee described the handling of the sex scandal by the broadcaster’s management, including then President Koichi Minato, as extremely sloppy. It also said that all members of the company’s board of directors are considered responsible.

Set up on Jan. 23, the committee, made up of three outside lawyers, was tasked to look into the scandal and compile proposals to prevent a similar incident from happening again.

Some Fuji TV officials were informed of the sexual problem between Nakai and the woman shortly after the incident took place in June 2023. But the company kept featuring Nakai in some programs, with information on the scandal not shared with its compliance department.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]