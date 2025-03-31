Japan FTC to Regulate Google, Apple under New Smartphone Law

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, March 31 (Jiji Press)--Japan’s Fair Trade Commission said Monday that it has designated three companies including Google LLC and Apple Inc. as subject to rules under a new law regulating major information technology companies in the smartphone application market.

The law will prohibit IT giants from blocking the entry of other companies into the market or giving preferential treatment to their own services. It is aimed at encouraging competition in the market and reducing oligopoly.

As well as the two U.S. giants, iTunes K.K., an Apple subsidiary in Tokyo, was also designated by the watchdog.

The law regulates four areas--app stores, operating systems, browsers and search engines.

Google will be subject to restrictions under the law in all four areas, while Apple will face restrictions in three areas excluding search engines. For iTunes, restrictions will apply to the app store it operates with Apple.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]