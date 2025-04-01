Sponsors Keep Wait-and-See Stance on Fuji TV

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, April 1 (Jiji Press)--Sponsors continue to take a wait-and-see stance after Fuji Television Network Inc. and its parent company on Monday announced preventive measures, such as organizational and corporate culture reforms, over a scandal involving popular TV personality Masahiro Nakai.

While Fuji TV hopes that the announcement will be a step toward regaining trust, an official of a major company said, "We cannot easily decide (on whether to resume commercials on the TV network)."

Moves to suspend commercials on Fuji TV quickly spread among companies after a much-criticized press conference on the scandal was held in January, led by then President Koichi Minato.

Fuji TV is expected to fall into the red in fiscal 2024, which ended Monday, and a profit recovery is "not in sight at all," said its current president, Kenji Shimizu.

The preventive measures, which were developed through discussions in a working group of midcareer and younger employees, include thoroughly informing employees about the company's human rights policies, strengthening consultation support, introducing mandatory training on compliance, and improving support for victims.

