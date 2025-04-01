Tokyo Police Launch Section for Lone Offender Terrorism

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, April 1 (Jiji Press)--Tokyo's Metropolitan Police Department set up Tuesday a section specializing in investigating lone offender terrorism, which involves attacks by people who do not belong to any organizations or groups.

The launch of the first such police section in Japan is designed to help prevent terrorist attacks by lone offenders on important persons and facilities.

"There is a need to take thorough measures against lone offender terrorism," MPD Superintendent-General Yuji Sakoda said at an inaugural ceremony for the section, citing the World Exposition in the western Japan city of Osaka and a House of Councillors election, events scheduled for this year.

"I hope (the section) fulfills its mission and responsibility, with a strong conviction to protect the safety of the country and society," Sakoda said.

The move followed a series of such attacks in recent years, including the deadly shooting of former Prime Minister Shinzo Abe in 2022 and a bomb attack on then Prime Minister Fumio Kishida in 2023. Those cases involved the use of a homemade gun or explosive device.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]