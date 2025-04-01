Japan Firms Hold Ceremonies for New Recruits

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, April 1 (Jiji Press)--Many companies around Japan held entrance ceremonies for new employees Tuesday, the first day of the country's new fiscal year.

At Itochu Corp., some 150 new hires walked on the red carpet at the trading house's Tokyo headquarters as they were greeted with applause by executives.

"We hope that each and every one of you will become a strong employee and become a driving force for the future of Itochu," President and Chief Operating Officer Keita Ishii said in an address.

The roughly 120 new recruits at precision equipment maker Ricoh Co. were welcomed through a path formed by employees in an entrance ceremony, at which President and CEO Akira Oyama and Chairman Yoshinori Yamashita shook hands with each new worker and urged them to work hard by making use of experiences they gained as students.

At Lawson Inc., which celebrates its 50th anniversary this year, President and CEO Sadanobu Takemasu told new employees that they will "make the next 50 years" of the convenience store operator.

