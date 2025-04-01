Aichi Man Arrested after Woman's Body Found in Home Closet

Newsfrom Japan

Nagoya, April 1 (Jiji Press)--Police in Aichi Prefecture have arrested a 21-year-old man after the body of a woman was found in a closet at his home in the central Japan prefecture.

Masaki Eguchi, a resident of the city of Ichinomiya, has admitted to the suspicion of abandoning a body, informed sources said.

The girl is believed to be a 16-year-old student of a Tokyo high school, according to the sources. Her mother reported her disappearance to Tokyo's Metropolitan Police Department on Saturday.

The girl left her home on Friday after saying that she was going to the home in Aichi of a friend she met through an online game.

According to Aichi prefectural police, the body was fully wrapped in cloth and had multiple stab wounds to the neck and shoulder. The body was found Monday night when police visited Eguchi's home, believing that she was there.

