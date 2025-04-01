Ishiba "Not Considering" Same-Day Elections for Both Diet Chambers

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, April 1 (Jiji Press)--Japanese Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba said Tuesday that he is not considering holding a House of Representatives election on the same day as the House of Councillors election slated for this summer.

The possibilities of holding the same-day elections and expanding the ruling coalition, which currently consists of the Liberal Democratic Party and Komeito, at a time when Ishiba is leading a minority government, are "not something that I am considering now," the prime minister said at a press conference.

Meanwhile, Ishiba apologized for his controversial distribution of gift certificates to new LDP lawmakers, saying: "I was not quite myself. I'm deeply sorry."

