Jiji Press, Tokyo Shoseki Form Biz Tie-Up

Tokyo, April 1 (Jiji Press)--Jiji Press Ltd. and textbook publisher Tokyo Shoseki Co. said Tuesday that they have formed a business partnership in the field of education.

Under the partnership, the education newspaper Naigaikyoiku, published by Jiji Press, will be available online from April 16. The online version will be for members only, while some content will be available for free.

The two companies will also cooperate in developing new content and conducting surveys and seminars.

The newspaper was established in 1946 to provide specialized information for educators, such as developments in the education ministry.

Jiji Press and Tokyo Shoseki will also launch a new service in which education experts will comment on news and other reports.

