7 Taken to Hospital after Car Hits Sidewalk in Nagoya

Nagoya, April 1 (Jiji Press)--Seven people, including an infant, were taken to hospital Tuesday after a car mounted a sidewalk in the central Japan city of Nagoya.

The seven people--an infant, three people in their 20s and women believed to be in their 10s, 40s and 60s, respectively--were all conscious, police sources said.

At around 1 p.m., police received an emergency call saying that a car had gone out of control at an intersection in the busy Sakae district of the city's Naka Ward.

Police arrested the car's driver, in her 70s, at the scene on suspicion of negligent driving resulting in injury.

The car ran onto a sidewalk and its front end was severely damaged, the sources said.

