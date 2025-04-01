LDP Begins Talks on Measures to Cope with Trump Auto Tariffs

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, April 1 (Jiji Press)--Japan's ruling Liberal Democratic Party held the first meeting of its strategic headquarters on deepening Japan-U.S. ties on Tuesday, before the administration of U.S. President Donald Trump implements additional tariffs on auto imports.

At the meeting, LDP lawmakers called on the government to convince the Trump administration that the tariff measures are not in the United States' interest, but none sought countermeasures such as retaliatory tariffs.

They were briefed by officials from the foreign and industry ministries on the Trump administration's tariff policy and its impact on industry.

The LDP headquarters was established to bring together the party's policy executives and policy division chiefs, after Trump decided to impose 25 pct additional tariffs on all auto imports, effective Thursday.

With an eye on this summer's House of Councillors election, the LDP headquarters will discuss measures to deal with the U.S. tariffs while closely monitoring their impact on Japan's regional economies.

