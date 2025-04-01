Tokyo Conveys Concern to Beijing over Drill near Taiwan

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, April 1 (Jiji Press)--Japanese Chief Cabinet Secretary Yoshimasa Hayashi said Tuesday that the government has conveyed its concern to Beijing over a Chinese military drill near Taiwan.

"We are watching it with serious interest," Hayashi said at a press conference. "Peace and stability in the Taiwan Strait are extremely important to the entire international community, including our country."

The top government spokesman added that Tokyo will "take all possible measures for vigilance and surveillance activities" in light of increased Chinese military activity near Taiwan in recent years.

On Tuesday, the Chinese military announced that it has begun a general exercise around Taiwan, its first full-scale drill near the self-governing island this year.

The military said that its ground, naval, air and rocket forces are participating in training for ground attacks and sea lane blockades in waters north, south and east of Taiwan.

