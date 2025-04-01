Japan Min. Iwaya to Visit Brussels for NATO Meeting

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, April 1 (Jiji Press)--Japanese Foreign Minister Takeshi Iwaya said Tuesday that he will visit Brussels for four days from Wednesday to attend a meeting of NATO foreign ministers.

The top diplomats are expected to discuss mainly the U.S.-led ceasefire negotiations between Russia and Ukraine.

NATO has been boosting cooperation with Japan in recent years, positioning it as a partner nation in the Indo-Pacific region, along with South Korea, Australia and New Zealand.

“We want to deepen discussions on cooperation between like-minded countries based on the understanding that security in Europe, the Atlantic and the Indo-Pacific is indivisible,” Iwaya told a press conference.

The NATO meeting is also expected to include discussions on regional issues such as China’s hegemonic actions in the East and South China seas and North Korea’s ramped-up military cooperation with Russia.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]