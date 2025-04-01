Japan to Send Disaster Relief Team to Quake-Hit Myanmar

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, April 1 (Jiji Press)--The Japanese government Tuesday said it will dispatch a 32-member emergency relief team including doctors and nurses to aid victims in earthquake-hit Myanmar.

The team will leave Japan for the Southeast Asian nation, which was rocked by a 7.7-magnitude earthquake Friday, in the early hours of Wednesday.

Japan has provided tarps and tents to Myanmar. It is preparing to distribute sanitary products and other items for those affected by the disaster.

The government still remains unable to contact a Japanese national in Myanmar. "We've asked the Myanmar authorities to find and rescue (the individual)," Foreign Minister Takeshi Iwaya told a press conference Tuesday.

