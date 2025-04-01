Mitsubishi Heavy to Develop New Precision-Guided Missiles

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, April 1 (Jiji Press)--Japan’s Defense Ministry said Tuesday that Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Ltd. will develop long-range precision-guided missiles as part of the country’s plan to acquire standoff defense capability.

The ministry signed a contract worth 32,311.4 million yen for the development of the new surface-to-ship and surface-to-surface missiles, which could be used to attack from outside the enemy’s range.

The missiles would form part of the counterattack capabilities Japan aims to possess under the National Security Strategy, revised at the end of 2022. The government plans to complete the development of the missiles in fiscal 2032.

