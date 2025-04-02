Body of Dead High School Girl Shows Many Stab Wounds

Newsfrom Japan

Nagoya, April 2 (Jiji Press)--Stab wounds are concentrated on the upper body of a Tokyo high school girl who was found dead in a house in Ichinomiya, Aichi Prefecture, two days ago, police sources said Wednesday.

The Aichi Prefectural Police Department sent Masaki Eguchi, 21, a resident of the house, to prosecutors the same day on the charge of abandoning the body of Waka Kato, a 16-year-old high school student in Tokyo’s Katsushika Ward, in a closet.

Eguchi, arrested on Monday night, has also admitted to killing her, investigative sources said.

According to the police, an autopsy found that Kato died of hemorrhagic shock on Sunday or so.

Many stab wounds and slashes on the back of her upper body, notably above the shoulders, suggest the possibility that she was attacked from behind, people familiar with the autopsy results said.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]