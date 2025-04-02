U.S. Tourist Arrested after Bringing Gun into Japan

Newsfrom Japan

Kobe, April 2 (Jiji Press)--Hyogo prefectural police said Wednesday that they have arrested a U.S. tourist after he reported that he had inadvertently brought a handgun into Japan.

The 73-year-old was arrested on March 24 on suspicion of possessing a revolver at a terminal building at Kobe Port in Kobe, the capital of the western Japan prefecture of Hyogo, on March 23. Police have already sent papers on the case to prosecutors.

The Hyogo prefectural police department believes that the handgun had slipped through security procedures at Kansai International Airport in neighboring Osaka Prefecture.

The man has said that the gun was for self-defense and that he had packed the firearm by mistake.

According to the police, he flew from an airport in Hawaii. On March 23, he notified a crew member of a cruise ship he was set to board at Kobe Port that he had accidentally brought a handgun with him, after he noticed the firearm in his luggage.

