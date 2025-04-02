Nakai's Victim Makes Statement after Panel Recognizes Sexual Assault

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, April 2 (Jiji Press)--A former Fuji Television Network Inc. announcer has released a statement after an investigative panel recognized that she suffered sexual assault from former TV personality Masahiro Nakai, it has been learned.

"The damage I suffered will not disappear for the rest of my life, and what I lost will not come back," she said through her lawyer.

A report released Monday by a third-party panel set up by Fuji TV and its parent Fuji Media Holdings Inc. found that the victim experienced "sexual violence as an extension of (Fuji TV's) business operations."

"To be honest, I felt relieved" about the recognition of sexual assault, she said. She added that the report included many things she learned for the first time, such as the actions of Fuji TV following the sexual assault, which made her "feel frustrated again."

"I sincerely hope that anything like this will disappear not only from the media and entertainment industry but also from society as a whole," the former announcer continued.

