Jimoto Holdings Eyes Exit from Govt Control

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, April 2 (Jiji Press)--Regional banking group Jimoto Holdings Inc. plans to exit from Japanese government control by resuming dividend payments on preferred shares it issued to the government in exchange for public funds, it was learned Wednesday.

The group, which owns Sendai Bank and Kirayaka Bank, both based in northeastern Japan, decided to skip dividend payments at a general shareholders’ meeting in June last year after posting a second straight annual net loss for fiscal 2023.

The decision gave the government-held preferred shares 63 pct of the voting rights, making the government the group’s controlling shareholder.

For fiscal 2024, which ended last month, Jimoto Holdings has projected an earnings turnaround, while leaving dividends undecided.

Meanwhile, the group has failed to steadily repay public funds totaling 78 billion yen. Last September, 20 billion yen of the public funds provided to Kirayaka Bank in 2009 reached the repayment deadline, but it was postponed to the end of September 2037.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]