CDP to Seek Parliamentary Resolution on Trump Tariffs

Tokyo, April 2 (Jiji Press)--Yoshihiko Noda, leader of the main opposition Constitutional Democratic Party of Japan, said Wednesday that his party will seek a parliamentary resolution to urge the government to negotiate resolutely with the United States over its high tariffs.

The CDP held the first meeting of its headquarters to discuss the tariffs touted by U.S. President Donald Trump, headed by party policy chief Kazuhiko Shigetoku.

"It's regrettable that Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba is not showing any intention to negotiate in a tough way," Noda said at the meeting.

"I hope (the government) negotiates firmly for the national interest," the CDP chief said regarding Washington's plan to impose reciprocal tariffs and an additional levy of 25 pct on auto imports. "We will play the role of spurring the government into action."

At the same time, Noda said, "It's not good to escalate the situation through steps such as retaliatory tariffs."

