Myanmar Quake Caused Ground Shift of Up to 6 Meters: Study

Tokyo, April 2 (Jiji Press)--The Geospatial Information Authority of Japan, known as GSI, said Wednesday that Friday's massive earthquake in Myanmar has caused a horizontal ground shift of up to 6 meters.

The 7.7-magnitude temblor resulted in the crustal deformation along the Sagaing fault, which affected an area stretching over 400 kilometers from north of the city of Mandalay, close to the epicenter, to south of the nation's capital of Naypyidaw.

The study was based on an analysis of data on crustal movements observed by radars of the Daichi-2 satellite of the Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency, or JAXA.

"We don't often see such a large ground deformation in an inland active fault earthquake," said Hiroshi Munekane, who heads the crustal deformation research division of the GSI's Geography and Crustal Dynamics Research Center.

He added that the Myanmar ground deformation is "comparable" to a fault slip of over 5 meters observed in a 7.8-magnitude quake in Turkey in 2023.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]