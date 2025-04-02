Sumitomo Group’s Osaka Expo Pavilion Unveiled to Press

Newsfrom Japan

Osaka, April 2 (Jiji Press)--Japan’s Sumitomo Group on Wednesday unveiled to the press its pavilion at the World Exposition in Osaka, which begins on April 13.

Through various experiences offered at the pavilion, the diversified business group aims to give visitors an opportunity to think about the cycle of life and environmental issues.

The pavilion houses an artificial forest with real trees, projected animal images and water mist. Visitors explore the forest carrying lanterns, which glow and speak words. If visitors place lanterns on glowing stumps, mushrooms nearby will start glowing, and hidden creatures will appear.

At Performing Theater, 20 meters wide and 7.5 meters high, visitors can watch a short film about the cycle of life, which begins with the birth of a forest.

The pavilion also has an educational space for elementary school children. After learning about forests’ functions and the importance of tree plantings, participants can plant trees in the pavilion’s grass area.

