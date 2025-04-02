Japanese Lawmakers to Visit Beijing in Late April

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, April 2 (Jiji Press)--Japan’s nonpartisan group of lawmakers for friendship with China, headed by Liberal Democratic Party Secretary-General Hiroshi Moriyama, said Wednesday that its delegation will visit Beijing from April 27 to 29.

The delegation will have 15 members from the ruling LDP, the leading opposition Constitutional Democratic Party of Japan and others. Arrangements are underway to hold meetings with high-ranking Chinese officials.

Moriyama and others aim to lay the groundwork for an early visit to China by Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba while asking for cooperation to resolve bilateral issues, such as a resumption of China’s fishery product imports from Japan.

It will be the nonpartisan group’s first mission to China since August 2024 and the first since Moriyama became head of the group in January this year.

