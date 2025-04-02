Pasona to Display Beating “iPS Heart” at Osaka Expo

Newsfrom Japan

Osaka, April 2 (Jiji Press)--Major staffing agency Pasona Group Inc. on Wednesday unveiled to the press a beating “iPS heart” made from iPS (induced pluripotent stem) cells that will be displayed in its pavilion at the 2025 World Exposition in Osaka, which begins April 13.

The 3.5-centimeter iPS heart was created by Osaka University professor emeritus Yoshiki Sawa and others. Visitors will be able to watch the heart beat.

Pasona’s pavilion will also allow visitors to virtually experience cutting-edge telemedicine technology.

“We hope to show the fruits of technology and nature,” Pasona Group CEO Yasuyuki Nambu told reporters.

The two-story steel skeleton pavilion was designed to resemble ammonites, which had long existed since some 400 million years ago.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]