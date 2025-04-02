China to Show Lunar Soil at Osaka Expo

Newsfrom Japan

Beijing, April 2 (Jiji Press)--The China Council for the Promotion of International Trade said Wednesday that it will display soil brought from the far side of the moon at the 2025 World Exposition in Osaka, western Japan, which begins April 13.

Soil from the near side of the moon will also be displayed. It will be the first time for soil from both sides of the moon to be exhibited together outside China.

In June 2024, China's Chang'e 6 unmanned lunar probe successfully brought soil from the far side of the moon back to Earth for the first time ever, after the Chang'e 5 collected soil from the near side in 2020.

Expo visitors will be able to compare the two lunar soil samples at close range.

At a press conference on Wednesday, Li Qingshuang, deputy head of the Chinese government-affiliated council, said that Chinese innovation will be showcased at the Expo.

