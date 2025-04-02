Nintendo Switch 2 to Go on Sale June 5

Newsfrom Japan

Kyoto, April 2 (Jiji Press)--Japan's Nintendo Co. said Wednesday that it will release the Nintendo Switch 2 game console June 5, with the suggested retail price set at 49,980 yen.

Switch 2 features a large high-definition screen and a voice chat function. It can be played at home and outside just as its predecessor.

Also on June 5, software titles including "Mario Kart World," a new version of the popular racing game, will also be released.

This is the first time for the Kyoto-based company to launch a new game console since the original Switch, which made its debut in March 2017.

Events to try Switch 2 will take place around the world. In Japan, such events will be held for two days from April 26 at the Makuhari Messe convention center in Chiba, near Tokyo.

