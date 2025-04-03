Papers on 6 Comedians Sent to Prosecutors over Online Gambling

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, April 3 (Jiji Press)--The Tokyo Metropolitan Police Department on Thursday sent to public prosecutors papers on six comedians from major Japanese entertainment agency Yoshimoto Kogyo on suspicion of gambling via online casino services.

All of the six, including Dai Yoshimoto, 40, a member of comedy duo Daitaku, and Yuichi Ohara, 35, a member of another comedy duo Danbiramucho, have admitted to the charges, according to investigative sources.

In sending the papers to the prosecutors, the MPD sought indictments against the six.

They are suspected of accessing and gambling at overseas online casino websites such as Sportsbet.io between January 2023 and December 2024.

According to the MPD, the six used multiple online casino sites, playing baccarat or blackjack on their smartphones while traveling for work or waiting at theaters.

