Deceased Sri Lankan Detainee's Family to Sue Japan Govt

Tokyo, April 3 (Jiji Press)--The family of a Sri Lankan woman who died at a Japanese immigration facility in March 2021 will sue the Japanese government for full disclosure of video footage of her detainment, the family's lawyer said Thursday.

The family will start the litigation at Tokyo District Court as early as next month, blaming the government for deciding not to disclose the entire footage.

In 2022, the family of Wishma Sandamali, who died at age 33 while in detention at the Nagoya Regional Immigration Services Bureau, filed a damages lawsuit against the government with Nagoya District Court, claiming that the bureau had caused her death by failing to provide necessary medical care.

The government presented some five hours out of the 295-hour-long surveillance camera footage as evidence to the Nagoya court.

According to the lawyer, the family asked the bureau to disclose the full footage in February this year. The family decided to start the new suit after the bureau on March 26 reached a decision against full disclosure, citing concerns over public safety and order, according to the lawyer.

