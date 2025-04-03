Japan Calls for Exemption from Trump's Reciprocal Tariffs

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, April 3 (Jiji Press)--The Japanese government has urged the United States to exempt Japan from its reciprocal tariffs, Chief Cabinet Secretary Yoshimasa Hayashi said Thursday.

"We conveyed (to the U.S. side) that the latest measure is extremely regrettable, and strongly urged a review of the measure," Hayashi told a press conference after U.S. President Donald Trump on Wednesday announced a 24 pct reciprocal tariff on imports from Japan.

Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba instructed officials to assess the impact of the tariff on Japan and take steps including financial aid to domestic companies.

Trade minister Yoji Muto left open the possibility that Japan will retaliate against the United States, telling a press conference, "We have to think about what will serve Japan's national interests and what will be the most effective among all options."

Muto told U.S. Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick in an online meeting ahead of Trump's tariff announcement that a levy would have a negative impact on the U.S. economy by reducing the capacity of Japanese companies to invest in the United States.

