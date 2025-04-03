Japan's Ishiba to Meet Party Heads to Discuss Trump Tariffs

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, April 3 (Jiji Press)--Japanese Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba will hold talks with other political party leaders Friday following U.S. President Donald Trump's announcement of reciprocal tariffs, Ishiba's ruling Liberal Democratic Party said Thursday.

Ishiba will meet with the head of the LDP's coalition partner, Komeito, and opposition leaders from the Constitutional Democratic Party of Japan, Nippon Ishin no Kai (Japan Innovation Party), the Democratic Party for the People, the Japanese Communist Party and Reiwa Shinsengumi.

At the meeting, the prime minister is expected to explain the government's response to the U.S. trade measure and ask for cooperation of the political parties. The reciprocal tariffs, announced Wednesday, include a 24 pct levy on Japan.

The tariffs "are extremely regrettable and disappointing," Ishiba told reporters Thursday.

He held a meeting with related ministers and instructed his government to request the U.S. government to exempt Japan from the measure.

