Japan, U.S., S. Korea Affirm Cooperation over China, N. Korea

Tokyo, April 3 (Jiji Press)--The foreign ministers of Japan, the United States and South Korea on Thursday affirmed their countries' cooperation in dealing with China and North Korea.

In their meeting in Brussels, Japanese Foreign Minister Takeshi Iwaya, U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio and South Korean Foreign Minister Cho Tae-yul discussed China, which is repeating increasingly hegemonic moves in the East and South China seas.

They also discussed ways to respond to North Korea, which is deepening its military cooperation with Russia.

The officials confirmed that their countries' adherence to common values such as the rule of law and their united efforts to strengthen deterrence and response capabilities lead to peace and stability.

This is the second meeting among the foreign ministers of the three countries since the inauguration of U.S. President Donald Trump in January and the first since their previous meeting in Munich, Germany, in February.

