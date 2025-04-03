Japan Govt Warns Fuji TV over Handling of Scandal

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, April 3 (Jiji Press)--Japan’s communications ministry said Thursday that it has warned Fuji Television Network Inc. and its parent, Fuji Media Holdings Inc., over their handling of a sex scandal by a former celebrity.

The ministry gave the administrative guidance after a third-party committee of the Fuji Media group recognized that former TV star Masahiro Nakai had committed sexual assault against a then Fuji TV employee and criticized both companies for lacking awareness about human rights over the handling of the matter.

In its administrative guidance document, the ministry said that the broadcaster and its parent lacked awareness of social responsibility and undermined the public’s trust in broadcasting, strongly urging the Fuji Media group’s management to change its mindset.

It also told both companies to report back within the next three months on how they have implemented preventive measures announced last month, such as those related to human rights and corporate governance.

The inappropriate handling of the scandal is “extremely regrettable” as it hurts the entire framework of the broadcasting law, based on the principle of the independence and autonomy of broadcasters, the ministry said.

