Up to 10,000 Police to Patrol Osaka Expo Opening Ceremony

Osaka, April 3 (Jiji Press)--The Osaka prefectural police department said Thursday that up to 10,000 officers will be deployed for the April 12 opening ceremony of the 2025 World Exposition in Osaka.

Emperor Naruhito and Empress Masako are set to attend the ceremony, to be held the day before the Expo's opening, so police authorities are taking every precaution.

According to the Osaka police, some 2,200 officers will be dispatched from across the country, including members of Tokyo's Metropolitan Police Department.

The dispatched officers will guard airports, streets and areas around the Expo venue. They will leave after the ceremony but will be sent to Osaka again when foreign VIPs visit.

The other 7,800 officers, from the Osaka police, will take charge of marine security and counterterrorism measures on trains and planes.

